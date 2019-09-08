× Kevin Harvick wins his second Brickyard 400

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Kevin Harvick won the 26th Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday afternoon.

The pole-sitter held off a hard-charging Joey Logano for his second win in NASCAR’s premier event at the famed 2.5-mile oval. His first victory at IMS came in 2003. Harvick’s now won three of the last seven NASCAR Cup races.

Four-time Brickyard champion Jimmie Johnson needed a win to secure a spot in the playoffs, but lost control on lap 104 and smacked the turn two wall.

The race had to be red-flagged after last year’s winner Brad Keselowski and Eric Jones wrecked at the end of stage one. Keselowski slammed hard into a tire wall inside turn two. Crews needed to repair the barrier.