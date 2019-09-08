IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - How are Indiana's elected officials preparing to tackle the gun debate in Congress? And should we expect from Mayor Pete Buttigieg and the other candidates for President in their next debate on Thursday?

In the video above, we discuss this week's top stories with IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Elise Shrock, Mike Murphy and Jennifer Wagner discuss this week's top stories, including Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Ireland, and Gov. Eric Holcomb's trade mission to Asia.

The panel also discusses the race for mayor in Indianapolis, with one candidate unveiling a new proposal to deal with violent crime, while another picks up a key endorsement.

