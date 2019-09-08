IN Focus: Holcomb places first legal sports wager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBYVILLE - Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN) placed the state's first legal sports wager last weekend, after signing sweeping legislation into law earlier this year legalizing sports gambling in Indiana.

“Our properties are pioneering sports betting in Indiana, and we’re thrilled to offer sports fans a brand-new way to experience their favorite events while providing a legal platform to make sports bets,” said Ron Baumann, senior vice president and general manager of Indiana Grand.

Sports enthusiasts in Indiana will now be able to make legal wagers on sports like professional football, basketball, baseball, and golf – in addition to more than 100 other sporting events throughout the year.

“We expect to see new guests with the introduction of sports betting, which in turn creates more visitation and tourism for our host communities,” said Trent McIntosh, Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s senior vice president and general manager. “We’re thankful for the support from our Indiana legislators and the leadership within the counties that we operate. This is a very exciting time for us.”

Sports wagering is now legal in Indiana and I was excited to be the first Hoosier to place a bet! pic.twitter.com/TENo2KiWW2 — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) September 1, 2019

Similar to casino gaming and horse racing, sports bettors will have an opportunity to earn rewards and take advantage of special experiences and offers with Caesars Rewards, one of the largest casino and entertainment affinity programs in the world.

More information and updates on sports book openings can be found on the following web sites: