Hours long standoff finally ends with suspect taking his own life

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A late night standoff in Tippecanoe County ended with the suspect taking his own life.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says it received a message through its 911 text service from a woman requesting help late Saturday evening.

Responding officers located the woman and her children at the 3000 block of Jasmine Court in West Lafayette. While police were on scene, someone began shooting at the officers from the basement and thorough the floors.

Officers quickly exited the home with the woman and kids.

The S.R.T. or Special Response Team with the West Lafayette Police Department was dispatched and set up a perimeter in the area. The neighborhood was partially locked down during the standoff.

A negotiator assisted and tried to call the home to make contact with the male suspect. At one point, police even used a camera equipped robot to locate the man and threw a phone into the home to try to speak with him.

After attempts to negotiate with the suspect were unsuccessful, the Special Response Team finally entered the home at approximately 11:00 p.m. Officers found the man deceased in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers or the alleged victim were hurt in the nearly five hour standoff.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office to establish an exact cause and manner of death.

The West Lafayette Police Department, The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Purdue University Police Department all assisted in the standoff.

This is a developing story.