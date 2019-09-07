× Man in custody after shots fired at police leads to S.W.A.T. situation in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police say a man is in custody after he shot at officers in the Fountain Square neighborhood on the near east side of Indianapolis.

At around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, police say they were called to the 1400 block of Lexington Avenue in response to a report of shots fired.

When officers located the man who they believe was firing shots, they attempted to speak with the man and initiate an investigation. The man then fired several shots at officers from inside a home, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Negotiators and the S.W.A.T. team were called to the scene and were able to convince the man to leave the home.

The man was then apprehended without further incident and is in custody at this time.

Police say no one was shot during the incident.

The identity of the shooter has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.