Man in custody after shots fired at police leads to S.W.A.T. situation in Fountain Square

Posted 1:57 pm, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 03:03PM, September 7, 2019

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police say a man is in custody after he shot at officers in the Fountain Square neighborhood on the near east side of Indianapolis.

At around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, police say they were called to the 1400 block of Lexington Avenue in response to a report of shots fired.

When officers located the man who they believe was firing shots, they attempted to speak with the man and initiate an investigation. The man then fired several shots at officers from inside a home, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Negotiators and the S.W.A.T. team were called to the scene and were able to convince the man to leave the home.

The man was then apprehended without further incident and is in custody at this time.

Police say no one was shot during the incident.

The identity of the shooter has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.