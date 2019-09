× Person in critical condition following shooting on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to North Pennsylvania Street and 22nd Street in response to a person shot.

The identity of the victim is not yet known.

This is a developing story.