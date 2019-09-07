16-year-old boy found shot to death on railroad tracks in Elkhart

Posted 1:28 pm, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 01:34PM, September 7, 2019

ELKHART, Ind. — A teenage boy was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on railroad tracks in Elkhart early Saturday morning, according to the Elkhart Police Department.

Police say the body was found just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the railroad tracks in the 900 block of Wagner Ave.

Officials have identified the victim as 16-year-old Jaiden Cooper.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating Cooper’s death.

This is a developing story.

