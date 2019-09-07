1 hurt after suspected drunk driver crashes into UIndy bus stop

Posted 6:35 am, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:36AM, September 7, 2019

Courtesy: Kevin Powell, IndyFirstAlert

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A suspected drunk driver crashed into a  bus stop on Indy’s south side early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that a car crashed into a bus stop near the intersection of Shelby Street and Hanna Avenue.

The single-vehicle accident happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday when a white Dodge Charger crashed into a University of Indianapolis bus stop.

Officers and EMS personnel from the Beech Grove Fire Department responded to the scene. There were at least three people inside the car at the time of the crash. A male passenger was transported to the hospital by ambulance in serious but stable condition.

Police say the driver was arrested on scene on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The 39-year-old man from Indianapolis also had an outstanding warrant when he was taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

