Tracking small rain chances

Dorian continues NE over the next few days, eventually making its way to Coastal Canada. Colts at Chargers this weekend has a great forecast. We will have some rain chances back home in Central Indiana for this Sunday. Highs will be comparable to yesterday. We'll stay below average through the end of the weekend. Isolated sprinkles possible Friday afternoon. The rain chances are low enough that you can keep your outdoor plans, many of us won't see any rain at all. Just keep an eye to the sky for developing showers if you will be outside. Any rain today will stay very low with totals. Saturday looks great for anything you want to do! Definitely cool enough to mow the lawn in the morning and warm enough to sit out on the deck in the afternoon. Brickyard is on Sunday and there's just a small rain chance. Temperatures will be comfortable at the track for that event. Hotter this time next week.