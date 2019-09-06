× Salmonella outbreak in 35 states tied to pig-ear dog treats, includes Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pig-ear dog treats are linked to a salmonella outbreak sending dozens of people to hospitals across the country.

The CDC and FDA are advising people not to buy or feed their pets any pig-ear dog treats. Even just “handling these treats could make people sick.”

The CDC reports 143 people in 35 states have gotten sick. That includes 5 people in Indiana. Of the people who reported they were sick, 33 were hospitalized,

People with salmonella may have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Children under the age of 5 are at a higher risk for infection than any other age group. Adults with weakened immune systems may also develop severe infections.

Some dogs with salmonella may not look sick, but they usually have diarrhea (which may be bloody). Also, they may seem more tired than usual, and may vomit or have a fever.

Berkley & Jensen, Tobyhanna, Brutus & Barnaby and Lennox International recalled the treats.

The FDA wants people to report illnesses related to pig ear dog treats through their electronic portal.