× President of Roncalli High School announces retirement after 41-year career

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After more than 40 years in education, Roncalli President Dr. Joseph Hollowell is retiring.

He’ll enter retirement at the end of this school year. In his tenure, he served as a chemistry teacher, football and basketball coach, dean of students, principal and president. He was the first and only president of the school and held the role for 25 years.

“Te steadfast leadership of Dr. Hollowell has positively impacted tens of thousands of lives,” said Gina Kuntz Fleming, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. “His deep desire to serve God and His people is evident in all he does. We are most grateful for Dr. Hollowell’s service and leadership and thank him for growing Roncalli High School into such a wonderful home where students are educated and formed in the Catholic faith.”

The news comes at the end of a controversial year for the school in which two gay, married counselors were fired. Both Shelly Fitzgerald and Lynn Starkey have since filed lawsuits.

Roncalli says Hollowell oversaw the school’s expansion from 14 to 45 acres, making it the largest private school in the state.

“As president, Hollowell has led the charge to raise over $35 million, primarily for capital improvement additions to the school and campus, including a chapel, administrative wing, Fine Arts Center, auxiliary gym and the addition of 30 classrooms. Renovations to the Media Center, classrooms, stadium, all athletic felds and courts, blockhouse, wrestling room and weight room have also been a hallmark during Hollowell’s leadership. Additionally, a new 25,000-square-foot gymnasium will be opening soon,” the school said in a release.

Roncalli says it will begin searching for a new president next week.

“Dr. Hollowell’s dedication and commitment towards the growth, success and long-term viability of Roncalli is unparalleled,” said Roncalli Board Chair Dr. Jeff Amodeo. “On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Hollowell for his lifetime commitment, not only to Roncalli, but also to furthering Catholic education. We offer prayers and best wishes as he prepares for the next phase in his life.”