Man arrested on attempted murder charge after shots fired at IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested a man for attempted murder in connection with shots fired at Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers during a chase.

Victor Butler, 22, faces preliminary charges of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

It happened on Sept. 2 around 3 a.m. IMPD officers were patrolling near East 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue when an officer was nearly struck by a vehicle. They tried to stop the car, but the driver didn’t stop and a chase ensued.

Police said a woman was driving the car and a man was in the passenger seat. During the chase, officers heard gunshots allegedly coming from the male passenger.

One bullet hit the IMPD cruiser just above the windshield glass, entering the roof just above an officer’s head. The pursuit came to a stop in the 3300 block of North Gale Street. Both people inside the car fled the scene on foot.

The woman was taken into custody after being found hiding in some brush. The man was not located.

There were some inconsistencies with the woman’s statements. She initially said when the officers activated their lights, the suspect pointed a gun at her and told her to keep going. She later said he didn’t point the gun at her, but did verbally instruct her to keep driving. In her first interview, she told officers she didn’t know the man and was driving him for a friend. Court documents show officers noted in a later interview she referred to the suspect several times as her “brother.”

She later identified Butler from photo arrays and police acted on an arrest warrant.

On Friday, Butler was booked into the Marion County Jail.