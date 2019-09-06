× Great weather for a busy weekend across central Indiana

In terms of events this is one of the busiest weekend of the year for central Indiana. We have Oktoberfest, Penrod, Symphony on the Prairie, The Tipton County Pork Festival, The Zionsville Fall Festival and 400 at the Brickyard all taking place this weekend. Expect a sunny Saturday with highs in the 70s.

Our next weather system will move in late Sunday and bring a chance for rain than could affect the latter stages of the Brickyard 400 on Sunday afternoon. Last year’s race was postponed for a day due to rain. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen again this year.

Our rain chances will increase Sunday night through Monday morning as a warm front nears the state. Our area will be south of the warm front next week and the summer heat and humidity will return. So far this summer we’ve had 18, 90-degree days. We ‘ll have highs near 90 on Tuesday and in the low 90s Wednesday through Friday, with the heat index in the mid-90s.

Dry weekends have been rare this year.

We’ll have dry weather for the games this week.

Highs will be in the 70s Saturday.

We’ll a mild race day.

Scattered showers will develop Sunday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 70s Sunday.

Rain is likely Sunday night.

Up to a quarter-inch of rain is likely through Monday morning.

We have 18, 90-degree days this summer.