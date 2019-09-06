Florida man throws urine on prosecutor in court, yells ‘He told me to do it!’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 28-year-old man awaiting sentencing on an attempted murder charge tossed urine on the prosecutor inside a Florida courtroom.

The attack happened Wednesday in Broward Circuit Judge Susan Alspector’s courtroom. Albert Narvaez is now also charged with battery for his attack on Broward Assistant State Attorney Andrew Newman.

A Broward Sheriff’s arrest report says urine went inside Newman’s mouth and all over his clothing. The report didn’t say what kind of container Narvaez used to store the urine in the courtroom.

The Miami Herald reports Narvaez charged at Newman, flung the urine at him and yelled, “He told me to do it!” He didn’t say who he was referring to.

The sentencing hearing was postponed.

Chief Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus said they’re “absolutely incensed” by the incident.

