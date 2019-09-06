× Driver accused of striking pedestrians in Boone County charged with OWI

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lebanon man has been arrested after allegedly striking two adults and three children with his car on Tuesday.

Boone County prosecutors charged Kenneth Long, 54, of Lebanon with operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury after the incident.

Court documents reveal that a group of adults and children had been walking eastbound on the 400 block of East Wall Street on Tuesday, September 3. The group reportedly had stepped into the street because of a protrusion in the sidewalk.

According to witnesses, Long struck the group while driving westbound in his Red Chevrolet Cavalier and then left the scene.

Documents show a witness chased Long on foot after the crash and stopped the vehicle by jumping in the driver’s side window and removed the keys from the ignition.

The two adults and three children were taken by medics to Methodist Hospital and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After officers approached, Long pulled himself from his car and displayed an unstable balance before admitting that he had been drinking beer that afternoon, according to police.

Long explained that he was on his way to his girlfriend’s house and stated multiple times “I’m drunk” and “I know I’m going to jail.”

Officers said Long had difficulty completing a field sobriety test and agreed to submit to a chemical test.

Long reportedly refused the chemical test while on the way to a nearby hospital, and police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw and urine sample.

The chemical test showed a 0.288 blood alcohol content and THC in his system.

Long was then placed under arrest and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.