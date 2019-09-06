× Bloomington police arrest 2 after alleged argument leads to 2 persons shot

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police have arrested two men for allegedly shooting to other people after an argument allegedly took place in a parking lot.

Police said officers responded to the 1300 block of West 13th Street on Monday, September 2 around 9:38 p.m. after a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, several gunshots were heard by police and area residents.

Police found two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to police, a 46 year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his lower leg and a 34 year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her foot.

Individuals were reportedly driving through a nearby parking lot and began arguing with other people in the area.

Police said the individuals in the car began shooting before fleeing from the area.

According to police, other people in the area began shooting back at the vehicle as it left.

Antwain Edmonson, 35, and Stephon Huntley, 26, of Bloomington were arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Edmonson and Huntley face preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

The two people that that were shot have been treated and released from the hospital.

Police said many witnesses at the scene refused to cooperate with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are likely, according to police.