2 girls, ages 2 and 5, suffer non-life threatening injuries in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two young girls were shot on the city’s east side on Friday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene in the 3000 block of N. Colorado Ave. shortly before 10 p.m.

IMPD says the 2-year-old and 5-year-old victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and are listed in “stable condition.”

The double shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.