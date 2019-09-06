2 girls, ages 2 and 5, suffer non-life threatening injuries in east side shooting

Posted 11:15 pm, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36PM, September 6, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two young girls were shot on the city’s east side on Friday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene in the 3000 block of N. Colorado Ave. shortly before 10 p.m.

IMPD says the 2-year-old and 5-year-old victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and are listed in “stable condition.”

The double shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Double shooting on North Colorado Ave. on 9/6/2019 (Photo by Corbin Millard)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.