Video surfaces of possible tornado near Myrtle Beach as residents brace for Hurricane Dorian

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A possible tornado led to a frightening sight for South Carolina residents bracing for Hurricane Dorian.

According to WGHP, a man was checking on properties he owns when he noticed a “crazy” sight: a tornado forming right before his eyes.

"While at a traffic light, I saw the circular motion of the clouds," Wayne White said in a Twitter post. "I grabbed my phone and about that time the funnel dropped."

According to White, it happened around 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

"Didn’t talk [in the video] because I was too busy thinking about how fast the Jeep would drive in reverse if that thing came up 2nd Avenue," he wrote.

In the video, a cruiser is seen driving down the street, stopping and turning on its flashing lights.

Additionally, WGHP reported, the National Weather Service shared a video from Pender County Fire Station 18 in Pender County, North Carolina. The video showed the tornado passing by the fire station around 6:55 a.m.

