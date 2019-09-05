Vera Bradley releasing Harry Potter collection next year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Calling all Wizards! Vera Bradley, Inc. has teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP) to create an exclusive Vera Bradley + Harry Potter Collection which is set to debut next year.

Vera Bradley announced the partnership Wednesday in a press release.

According to the company, Vera Bradley’s design team will work with WBCP to design a back-to-campus and dorm life line that features bags, accessories, stationery, drinkware, tech products, bath and bedding. These items will be available in June 2020.

Then, as winter rolls around, the collection is set to release a “cozy” line featuring a fleece robe, slippers, and a sheared throw blanket. These will be available for purchase in November 2020.

“We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create a magical, fun collection that will appeal to all generations. We know that many of our Vera Bradley fans are also Wizarding World devotees who will love these amazing products! Additionally, we appreciate and support the messages of diversity, acceptance, hope, and equality that are woven throughout the Books and wider Wizarding World, as these closely align with Vera Bradley’s values,” Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley, said in the release.

The Harry Potter collection designs have yet to be released.

The Vera Bradley + Harry Potter products will be available in Vera Bradley Full Line stores, on verabradley.com and in select retailers once it launches next year.