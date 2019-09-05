× Thursday Evening Hurricane Dorian Update

From the National Hurricane Center:

At 5:00 pm the center of Hurricane Dorian was located 45 miles south-southeast of Myrtle Beach, south Carolina. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles.

Dorian is moving toward the northeast at 10 mph. Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with gusts to 125 mph.

A turn toward the northeast will continue tonight, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will continue to move close to the coast of South Carolina this afternoon, and then move near or over the coast of North Carolina tonight and Friday. The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England Friday night and Saturday morning, and approach Nova Scotia later on Saturday. Slow weakening is expected during the next few days.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach 4 to 7 feet above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide. The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the how close the center of Dorian comes to the coast, and can vary greatly over short distances.

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through Friday:

Coastal Carolinas…6 to 12 inches, isolated 15 inch areas.

Far southeast Virginia…3 to 8 inches.

Extreme southeastern New England…2 to 4 inches.

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

Several tornadoes have been reported across portions of eastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina. The tornado threat will continue tonight across eastern North Carolina into southeast Virginia.