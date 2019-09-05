Thieves take thousands of dollars worth of appliances from home for sale on east side

Posted 11:22 pm, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26PM, September 5, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Daniel and Amanda Walterman are selling a house on Euclid Avenue on the city's east side. They are not giving anything away, despite what thieves believe.

The Waltermans said someone stole around $10,000 worth of appliances from the home they put on the market. Daniel said he went to the house on Wednesday and discovered someone got in through the locked side door.

"They kind of I think used a tool on the deadbolt and then kind of wedged it open," Walterman explained. "So, the jam was kind of messed up a little bit."

That's when he discovered someone stole the washer and dryer, the furnace and more.

"He tells me that they got the washer and dryer and the furnace," Amanda Walterman said. "I said, 'You better go outside and check to see if the air conditioner's gone cause I've never heard of anyone stealing a furnace but heard of them stealing an air conditioner.'"

One of their next door neighbors captured what they believe is the truck carrying a load of their stuff pulling out of their driveway around 5:30 Wednesday morning.

"It was a Ford F150 pickup," Walterman said. "It was white. I think it had a silver stripe on the bottom."

The Waltermans said they have lived at the home for years and never experienced any crime issues there.

Unfortunately, the surveillance footage didn't capture the culprits. IMPD said they have not made any arrests in the case. If someone knows something about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.