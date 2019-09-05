× Ring in September with some of Indy’s biggest events this weekend: Brickyard 400, Oktoberfest, Carmel Apple Festival, Penrod Arts Fair and more!

Big Machine Vodka 400 Powered by Florida Georgia Line Weekend

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Get ready for another fun race weekend in the circle city! The young guns of the NASCAR XFINITY Series prepare take on the veterans during practice for the Indiana 250 on Friday, Sept. 6. Once practice concludes, don’t miss the popular Hauler Parade on Main Street in Speedway. There will be fun, games and face-painting for the kids, with live music, NASCAR driver appearances and the parade of gleaming, colorful NASCAR haulers down Main Street as they head toward IMS. Then on Saturday, FGL Fest is back at IMS featuring Florida Georgia Line and a full lineup of supporting artists including Dan + Shay, Nelly and more. All of this leads up to the main attraction: the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line on Sunday.

The Tacos and Margs Crawl

Broad Ripple

The Tacos & Margs Crawl is coming back to Broad Ripple this Saturday, September 7, at 2 p.m.! Close out summer right with lots of tacos and margaritas, plus check in at each stop with their app to win cool stuff! Participating bars include Brothers Bar & Grill, Sangrita Saloon, Cholita Tacos, One Up, Red Room, Average Joes Sports Pub, Landsharks, Brick House Dueling Pianos Bar and more! This is a 21+ event.

Iozzo’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Iozzo’s Garden of Italy

Iozzo’s Garden of Italy is excited to celebrate its 10th anniversary as one of downtown Indy’s premier dining experiences and they wanted to share their celebration by giving back to the community. They are doing just that with their 10-Year Anniversary Celebration block party this Saturday, September 7, from 5-10 p.m. on. The $20 ticket includes live music, delicious food, plus three drink tickets at this indoor and outdoor adult (21+) party. Every dollar from ticket sales supports Second Helpings’ food rescue, hunger relief & culinary job training efforts.

Caramel Apple Festival

Tuttle Orchards (Greenfield)

Head to Tuttle Orchards this Saturday to ring in fall at their Caramel Apple Festival! This festival is taking place over two Saturdays (September 7 and 14) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be plenty of activities including picking apples, build-your-own caramel apple, a kid-friendly Tractor Town Adventure Farm Area, hayrides, caramel apple hunt, the Agrimaze corn maze and much more.

St. Joan of Arc French Market

St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church

The 2019 Saint Joan of Arc French Market is on Saturday, September 7, at the St Joan of Arc Catholic church and school at 42nd and Central from 12-10 p.m. This popular north side event is expected to attract over 5000 people with French cuisine prepared onsite, live music all day, an artisan craft show, wine and beer, a bake sale, a raffle and an evening Mass in French.

Indianapolis Oktoberfest

German Park

Join thousands of friends for three days of German-themed revelry at the Indianapolis Oktoberfest this weekend (September 5-7) at German Park. This much-loved event has been going strong for 45 years and will feature German beer from Paulaner and local beers from MashCraft Greenwood. The menu will include all the traditional German favorites like wursts, Frickadellen, vegetarian sausages and patties, pretzels, extensive dessert booth and more. There will also be live music from nine bands playing genres from traditional oompah/polka to rock. Ceremonial bier tapping by the Consulate’s office, games, contests, raffles, and special performances from Indiana’s only German Folk Dance Group: die Fledermäuschen Tanzgruppe. Admission is just $5 per person.

HorrorHound Weekend 2019

Indiana Convention Center

HorrorHound Weekend is this weekend (September 6-8) at the Indiana Convention Center downtown. This three day convention celebrates all things horror in television, cinema and pop culture. This event will feature over 40 celebrity guests from your favorite horror film and TV projects, the return of Mask-Fest, over 250 amazing vendors, Q&A panels, the HorrorHound Film Festival, Fact or Fiction Festival, after hour events (such as parties and concerts), Costume Contest, and much more! Admission is free for kids 12 and under.

JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M The Tour

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Nickelodeon superstar and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa is bringing her D.R.E.A.M The Tour to Bankers Life Fieldhouse this Friday, September 6! The show will also feature The Belles as the supporting act. The concert kicks off at 7 p.m.

Colts Kickoff Concert

Georgia Street

Join the party on Georgia Street in Downtown Indy to celebrate the return of regular season football with a free concert featuring country music star Hunter Hayes with special guest Indiana’s own Clayton Anderson. Rising country artist Renee Blair will open up the event. There will also be special appearances from the Colts cheerleaders and Blue the mascot. Fans will also have the chance to win tickets to the Colts home opener, along with other autographed prizes and VIP prizes. Admission is free but you will need to download a ticket.

Penrod Arts Fair

Newfields

The 53rd Annual Penrod Arts Fair is this Saturday (September 7) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the beautiful grounds of Newfields. Each year, over 20,000 fair patrons visit the Newfields campus on the first Saturday after Labor Day. The Penrod Arts Fair showcases hundreds of artists, and offers live music, performing arts and local cuisine. Proceeds from this one-day celebration provide grants for Indianapolis-area arts and community organizations. Tickets are $15.

