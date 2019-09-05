× Rain is coming to central Indiana this weekend

Our next weather system will bring us a chance for isolated showers late Friday afternoon through the evening. Rainfall amounts will be light and severe storms are not expected.

The weather will cooperate with Penrod, Symphony on the Prairie, The Tipton County Pork Festival, The Zionsville Fall Festival and 400 at the Brickyard this weekend. Expect highs in the 70s with dry weather Saturday and a chance for rain than could affect the Brickyard 400 on Sunday afternoon. Last year’s race was postponed for a day due to rain. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen again this year.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

Lows will be in the 50s overnight.

Highs will be near 80 Friday afternoon.

We’ll have a chance for showers Friday afternoon.

Expect a mild Friday evening.

Expect a dry Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered showers Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have highs in the 70s this weekend.