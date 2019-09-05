Rain is coming to central Indiana this weekend

Posted 4:30 pm, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:41PM, September 5, 2019

Our next weather system will bring us a chance for isolated showers late Friday afternoon through the evening. Rainfall amounts will be light and severe storms are not expected.

The weather will cooperate with Penrod,  Symphony on the Prairie, The Tipton County Pork Festival, The Zionsville Fall Festival and 400 at the Brickyard this weekend. Expect highs in the 70s with dry weather Saturday and a chance for rain than could affect the Brickyard 400 on Sunday afternoon. Last year’s race was postponed for a day due to rain. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen again this year.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

Lows will be in the 50s overnight.

Highs will be near 80 Friday afternoon.

We’ll have a chance for showers Friday afternoon.

Expect a mild Friday evening.

Expect a dry Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered showers Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have highs in the 70s this weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.