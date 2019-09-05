Nicki Minaj says she’s retiring to focus on having a family

Posted 3:30 pm, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, September 5, 2019

Rapper Nicki Minaj performs onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Rapper Nicki Minaj announced that she is retiring so she can focus on having a family.

She made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE,” she said.

Many fans reacted to the tweet hoping she wasn’t serious. TMZ reports Minaj, 36, got a marriage license with boyfriend Kenneth Petty not long ago, but they’ve not been able to confirm a marriage took place.

