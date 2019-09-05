× Man arrested in connection with vandalism at Ellettsville church; second suspect sought

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police have arrested one person in connection with vandalism at an Ellettsville church and are seeking a second suspect.

Tyler J. Price, 25, Bloomington, was taken into custody after police released surveillance footage of two men vandalizing Old Dutch Community Church Monday night. Police said the crime happened between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Tips streamed in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on social media from concerned citizens who recognized the vandals.

Price was one of the people identified in several tips, police said. Police went to his home and saw an older model Ford Taurus matching the description of the one spotted on surveillance video. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested Price; a search of his vehicle turned up 12 cans of spray paint.

Preliminary charges against him include criminal trespass and criminal mischief, police said.

Investigators believe they know the identity of the other man seen in the surveillance footage. They’re trying to locate him and said they’ll release his name once he’s taken into custody.

Video from previous story: