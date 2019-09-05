× IU fires swim coach accused of making threats against another coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University fired a swim coach Thursday who is facing a misdemeanor intimidation charge.

Associate head swim coach Mike Westphal, 46, is accused of making threats against another coach.

Court documents said the Unionville man, who sits on the board of directors for the Indiana Swim Club (ISC), arranged a meeting at a local restaurant with the victim on April 12, 2019. The victim coaches another swim club in Bloomington.

Detectives said Westphal was the other man’s coach when he was a student, and Westphal wanted the two swim clubs to merge.

According to court documents, Westphal requested that the other man encourage parents and the board of directors of Btown Aquatics to merge with ISC, claiming it would “result in better shared pool times and financial gain for Westphal’s interests.”

Westphal said the existence of two swim clubs in Bloomington was “an attack on his family.” Westphal also claimed to be “ruthless” and would “squash” the other coach.

Documents also show that Westphal brought up a previous incident involving the alleged victim and another coach, claiming Westphal would turn him in, resulting in discipline that would “drastically affect” his life.

Westphal later said that he is “more powerful in the swimming community” than the other coach and implied he had control over the other man’s coaching career.

Detectives said the victim recorded the conversation during the meeting, and reported to police that he was afraid of Westphal’s intentions and felt that he was being threatened.

Westphal admitted to being the person at the meeting.

Indiana University announced Westphal’s termination in a statement Thursday evening: