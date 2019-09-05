In letter to customers, Rural King pledges support for 2nd Amendment, says it will continue selling guns

While retailers like Walmart and Kroger are making changes in the wake of mass shootings, Rural King is taking a different approach.

Walmart will stop selling handgun ammunition and is asking customers not to openly carry guns in stores. Kroger is also asking customers not to openly carry their guns into stores.

Rural King, on the other hand, said it will continue to legally sells firearms in its physical locations and online. The company posted a letter on its Facebook page saying it supported the Second Amendment and was “proud to stand with these Americans to protect and defend our freedoms.”

Here’s the letter: