Cooler morning Thursday with rain possible Friday

Posted 6:09 am, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 07:09AM, September 5, 2019

Dorian is again a Category 3 hurricane, sustaining winds 115 mph.  A hurricane needs to have sustaining winds of 111 mph to reach that "major hurricane" status.  Dorian will continue northeast near the Carolina coasts.  It is moving much faster than it was when it was over the Bahamas.

Between the decreasing sun angle and the northerly breeze today, temps will stay below average in central Indiana.  According to climate records, we should be hitting 82 degrees this time of year.  In fact, we'll only top off around the mid 70s today.

So much sunshine expected for Thursday!  A refreshing morning with temperatures some 10-20 degrees cooler than they were on Wednesday morning.

Low pressure will slide through on Friday bringing us a sprinkle or two.  Rain will not be widespread or long-lived and will be gone by Friday evening.

Saturday will be absolutely beautiful with a high of 77 and a mainly sunny sky.  The Brickyard 400 is this Sunday and temperatures will be ideal for being at the track!  A small chance for rain remains so we'll have to watch for that.

