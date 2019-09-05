Colts Kickoff Concert coming to downtown Indy on Friday

Posted 12:20 pm, September 5, 2019, by

Hunter Hayes attends the 2019 CMT Music Award at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The seventh annual Colts Kickoff Concert will be held Friday, September 6 on the east block of Georgia Street in downtown Indianapolis.

According to promoters, the concert features country star Hunter Hayes with special guests Clayton Anderson and Renee Blair

Presented by Bud Light and supported in part by Hank FM and Downtown Indy, Inc., the evening also includes appearances by Colts Cheerleaders and mascot “Blue,”

Promoters said Bud Light will present the first 500 fans in attendance with a free clear cinch bag.

The concert is free and open to the public but requires a ticket for entry.

Tickets are available at Colts.com/concert.

This is an all-ages event.

Event Details:

Friday, September 6

Georgia Street – between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets – downtown Indianapolis

• 4:30 p.m. – Gates open
• 5:00 p.m. – Renee Blair
• 6:00 p.m. – Clayton Anderson
• 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Hunter Hayes

Promoters said the Colts Kickoff Concert is one of many events leading up to the regular season opener at the Los Angeles Chargers on September 8.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.