× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 27 ‘Week 1 Preview’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The regular season is upon us!

This week, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins preview the Colts’ week one matchup with the Chargers, who provide quite the challenge for Indianapolis coming out the gate.

The crew also discusses a couple of contracts the team handed out to quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Brian Hoyer, breakdown the 53-man roster after cuts and claims, and touch on the plethora of blockbuster moves division foe Houston Texans have made as of late.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play