Clinton County rape investigation leads to Lafayette man’s arrest

Ethan Wiles (Photo provided by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office)

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – A Lafayette man was arrested on a rape charge Thursday afternoon.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says a warrant was issued for 21-year-old Ethan Wiles’ arrest after a lengthy investigation by Detective Sergeant Dan Roudebush.

Roudebush took Wiles into custody at his home with the assistance of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and Wiles was booked into the Clinton County Jail without incident.

Sheriff Rich Kelly applauded the detectives in the case for their dedicated service.

“I commend Sergeant Roudebush for his thorough investigation and his professional demeanor in handling a difficult situation,” wrote Kelly. “I also want to thank Sheriff Goldsmith for Tippecanoe County’s assistance in executing the warrant.”

