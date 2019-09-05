× 2 men now arrested in connection with Ellettsville church vandalism

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police have arrested two men in connection with vandalism at an Ellettsville church.

First, 25-year-old Tyler J. Price of Bloomington was taken into custody after police released surveillance footage of two men vandalizing Old Dutch Community Church Monday night. Police said the crime happened between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Tips streamed in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on social media from concerned citizens who recognized the vandals. Price was one of the people identified in several tips, police said.

Police went to Price’s home and saw an older model Ford Taurus matching the description of the one spotted on surveillance video. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested Price; a search of his vehicle turned up 12 cans of spray paint.

The second suspect, 25-year-old Gregory Silvey of Bloomington, was later apprehended Thursday afternoon.

Both Price and Silvey are facing preliminary charges of criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

Video from previous story: