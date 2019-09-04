Vandals infuriate Monroe County community with vulgar graffiti on old church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. -- People across the area were furious on Wednesday night when they pulled up to the Old Dutch Community Church located on a gravel road in Ellettsville.

For many of them, it was the first time they saw the vulgar graffiti someone spray painted on the exterior of the house of worship.

Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Tim Pittman said surveillance footage shows the vandals committing the crime between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday.

"I think it's completely uncalled for," Pittman said. "As you can see, it's very unnecessary and disrespectful in my opinion."

Now, deputies want people to call them at 812-349-2780 if they know anything related to this case. People do not have to disclose their identity when leaving information.

Jamie and Tiffany Smith, and some of their family members, drove to the church from Bloomington when they found out about the vandalism.

"I'm very saddened by this," Jamie said. "I don't understand why somebody would want to harm especially this old of a church."

Her sister-in-law had trouble finding the words for how angry she was. She said many of her family members were buried in the cemetery on the church's campus. The whole place means a lot to her and her loved ones.

"I don't know if I can say the word of how I feel, but I'm mad, royally, royally mad," Tiffany said. "This church has been here forever. I've been coming out here since my grandparents have been buried out here."

Tyler Summitt also spoke with FOX59 about the significance the church has for his family. He said six generations of family members are buried in the cemetery there.

"Up until a year or two ago, we've had every year a family reunion at this church," Summitt said.

Now, the community hopes someone will know something to help this close this case.

"This isn't right," Smith said. "This isn't right to God, this isn't right to the family members here and the community that comes in for church."