Throw away pass by Fighting Irish QB Book breaks dancer’s nose

Posted 7:09 pm, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 07:15PM, September 4, 2019

Quarterback Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville dance team member will have to visit a specialist to repair a broken nose she sustained when she was hit by an errant pass thrown by Notre Dame’s Ian Book.

Elizabeth Scott was hit in the fourth quarter of the eighth-ranked Irish’s 35-17 victory over the Cardinals on Monday night. Book, under pressure, threw the ball out of bounds and struck Scott as she performed with other dancers near Cardinal Stadium’s south end zone.

Sheryl Knight, the coach of the Ladybirds dance squad, said in a statement Tuesday that Scott is seeing a specialist because of the break’s complicated nature. Knight added that Scott’s pain is “manageable” and she is anxious to return to the sideline.

The dental hygiene major from Floyds Knobs, Indiana, joked on her verified Twitter account about her injury trending on social media. Scott even thanked Book.

