Terre Haute firefighter facing 5 counts of child molestation

Posted 8:56 pm, September 4, 2019, by

Rodger Plunkett II (Photo courtesy of the Vigo County Jail)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A Terre Haute firefighter is behind bars after being accused of sex crimes against children.

The Terre Haute Police Department told WTHI that Rodger Plunkett II, 46, was arrested on Wednesday on five counts of child molestation.

WTHI reports that Plunkett is a member of the Terre Haute Fire Department and a member of the Honor Guard.

Plunkett is expected to be in court Thursday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.