Not as hot today; next look at rain

Posted 7:01 am, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:03AM, September 4, 2019

Hurricane Dorian is currently a Category 2 with sustained winds of 105 mph and gusts up to 125 mph.  Still a very strong system, our focus now turns to the Carolinas where landfall is still a possibility.

A cold front is sliding through Indiana which will switch our wind to the north and keep us from repeating yesterday's heat.

Temps sure felt like summer on Tuesday but Wednesday will feel a little more fall-like.  Average high this first week of September would be around 82.

No rain until at least Sunday!  Enjoy this stretch of dry weather.

