Importance of making a will

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many of us don't think about making a will until it's too late, but taking care of your will early on can save your family some trouble during the difficult grieving process. Jordan Schwartz, Partner of Strategic Wealth Designers joins us to talk about the importance of a will and why you shouldn't delay getting this in place. Jordan, nobody likes to think about the end by why is it important to have proper planning in place?

https://swdgroup.com/