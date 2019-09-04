× IMPD arrest man after break-in at Task Force 1 offices

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) have arrested a man for allegedly breaking into Task Force 1 on the city’s west side.

According to police, around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to investigate a business alarm at the Task Force 1 offices located at 2650 Fortune Circle East.

Police were notified upon arrival of a male inside the gated area walking between parked vehicles.

IMPD said the man was found hiding under a vehicle and then ran from police.

The man reportedly tripped and fell while officers chased him, and was then apprehended.

IMPD said the man was identified as 39-year-old Anthony Wallace.

Police found tools used to cut through fencing and to remove items from vehicles in the lot.

Wallace was arrested for his alleged involvement in the break-in.

Marion County prosecutors are reviewing the case to make a final charging decision.

According to IMPD, there were extra patrols of the offices due to members of Task Force 1 being deployed for hurricane relief.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).