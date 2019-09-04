× Hurricane Dorian evening update

From the National Hurricane Center:

At 5:00 p.m. the center of Hurricane Dorian was located 150 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.

Dorian is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph. Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph with gusts up to 130 mph.

A turn to the north is expected tonight, followed by a turn to the north- northeast on Thursday and a turn toward the northeast on Thursday night. A northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will approach the coast of South Carolina tonight, move near or over the coast of South Carolina on Thursday, and move near or over the coast of North Carolina Thursday night and Friday. Some fluctuations in strength are possible tonight, followed by slow weakening Thursday through Friday.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights four to eight feet above ground if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide. Water levels could begin to rise well in advance of the arrival of strong winds. The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the how close the center of Dorian comes to the coast, and can vary greatly over short distances.

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through Friday:

Atlantic Coast from Daytona Beach, Florida to the Georgia-South Carolina border…2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inch areas.

Far southeast Virginia…3 to 6 inches.

Coastal Carolinas…6 to 12 inches, isolated 15 inch areas.

Isolated tornadoes are possible from this evening through Thursday across the coastal Carolinas.