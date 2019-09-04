‘Grace and Frankie’ renewed for 7th season, will become Netflix’s longest-running show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin at FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie" at Raleigh Studios on May 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images)

Fans of Grace and Frankie rejoice!

According to Variety, Netflix has renewed the show for its seventh and final season Wednesday. The comedy will become Netflix’s longest-running show when finishes its run. Season 7 will feature 16 episodes.

The show stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, friends whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) reveal they’re gay. It premiered in 2015 to critical acclaim.

While Netflix hasn’t said when the seventh season will drop, the sixth season premieres in January.

The 16-episode final season means Grace and Frankie will outpace Netflix’s current longest-running show, Orange Is the New Black, by three episodes. OITNB wrapped up earlier this year after seven seasons.

Grace and Frankie has earned 11 Emmy and six SAG nominations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

