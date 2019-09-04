Flags of Honor display in Muncie promotes patriotism and helps local charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – There are now 1,000 flags waving in a field at Minnetrista in Muncie. The display is called Flags of Honor and the Muncie Exchange Club is behind the project.

The organization, along with help from the junior ROTC program at Muncie Central High School, put up the flags Wednesday morning. It will stay up until September 11, Patriots Day, and end with a closing ceremony.

This is one of Muncie Exchange Club's most visible projects. They have been doing it for the last several years. Several members of the club are veterans.

"Those that have served in the past especially, paid the ultimate price," said Stephen Cooper, a member of the Muncie Exchange Club. "That is what it is all about."

Cooper tied about 50 yellow ribbons on the flag poles. Each ribbon had name of a veteran or fallen first responder. It is a way for the community to honor those who have served our country and remember the heroes who stay at home to keep us safe.

Cooper tied a few ribbons in memory of family and friends. Those were a little more emotional to put up than the others.

Each ribbon costs $30. The money benefits local veterans, projects and charities that focus on child abuse prevention. You can purchase the ribbons at a booth on the field where the flags are on display.

Muncie Exchange Club seeks help from the community but these rows of flags are helping the community too. It gives people a chance to remember their loved ones.

"They gave the ultimate sacrifice, their lives for their country and their community,” said Lee Nicholson, another member of the Muncie Exchange Club. “So we seek to honor them and thank them."

For the entire week, Muncie Exchange Club will be protecting the flags 24 hours a day.