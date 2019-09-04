× Fall fun at Newfields: Inaugural Harvest festival includes 5,000 pumpkins, hay maze, and more

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We already know Newfields knows how to put on an incredible holiday display with Winterlights. But this year they’re stepping things up with a new fall festival, and it’s sure to be a gourd time!

The inaugural “Harvest” in October will feature 50 acres of fall fun. We’re talking about endless pumpkins (more than 5,000!), a pumpkin bridge, a hay maze, a small animal barn, food tents, and more.

Local and regional farmers, chefs, brewers, and distillers will also be available at the event for tastings, demonstrations, and workshops.

Don’t worry—there will be plenty fun for your little ones too! More activities include pumpkin painting, art activities, and a designated play area. They will also show the movie “Rudy” on a stage across from the Lilly House in the evening Saturday. All activities are free with admission unless otherwise noted.

As always, Newfields will complement the season with thought-provoking works of art in the IMA Galleries. The art highlight of Harvest 2019 will be Yayoi Kusama’s spectacular Infinity Mirror Room, All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins (2016), sure to provide an enviable Instagram moment.

WHAT: Harvest festival

WHERE: Newfields, 4000 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46208

WHEN: October 3, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; October 4-5, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; October 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TICKETS: Newfields members can get tickets are $5 online and $10 at the door. Nonmember tickets are $20 online and $25 at the entrance. Kids ages 6 to 18 are $12, and it’s free for children 5 and under. Passports to sample local beers are an additional $15. You can purchase them here.

Click here for the complete schedule of activities and demonstrations.