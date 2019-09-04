× Expect a dry Tuesday

High pressure will bring fair weather to central Indiana for the next 36 hours. We’ll have a dry, mild Thursday with highs in the 70s. Our next weather system will bring us a chance for isolated showers late Friday afternoon through the evening. Rainfall amounts will be light and severe storms are not expected. For the weekend expect highs in the 70s with dry weather Saturday and a chance for rain than could affect the Brickyard 400 on Sunday afternoon.

Lows will be in the 50s overnight.

Highs will be in the 70s Thursday.

We’ll have a few showers late Friday.

Highs will stay in the 70s this weekend.