× Authorities to provide update on search for 10-year-old girl missing from Gas City

GAS CITY, Ind. —Police are planning a press conference for this morning to provide an update on the search for a 10-year-old girl missing from Gas City.

Skylea Carmack’s family says they last saw her on Saturday, August 31.

Skylea’s father, Kevin Carmack, told us he thinks Skylea ran away around ‪4 p.m. He was at work and Skylea was at home with her stepmom and six other children in the house. But Kevin said Skylea’s stepmom waited until that night to report her missing. He said – because of that delay – the Department of Child Services took the other six children from the home to investigate.

We asked DCS about that investigation but a representative said DCS cannot legally comment.

Skylea’s biological mom, Stacey Brandenburg, said she’s getting desperate to find her daughter. She and her sister have been stopping cars on the street to show pictures of Skylea.

Indiana State Police set up a temporary command center right outside the city. Sgt. Tony Sloccum said they re-interviewed people who are close to Skylea.

They used drones, and they’ve gone through security camera video from nearby homes and businesses.

We asked police what kind of updates they’re planning to release during the press conference, but they wouldn’t give us any more details.

Skylea is described as 5 feet tall and roughly 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with Mario and Luigi on it. Her dad said she has blonde hair and may be carrying a pink backpack. If you have any information, please call Indiana State Police.

The press conference is scheduled for around 9:30 a.m. We will stream it live on our website.