Truck driver involved in Avon crash that killed 2 arrested on reckless homicide charges

Posted 4:13 pm, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:06PM, September 3, 2019

AVON, Ind. – A man has been arrested on reckless homicide charges in connection with a deadly crash in Avon on Tuesday.

Two people were killed in the 10-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 36 and County Road 625 East. Three others were taken to an area hospital.

Avon Schools tweeted one of their school buses was involved, but no students were on board at the time. The bus driver is okay.

Police say the man arrested in the crash, 62-year-old Danny Williams of Knightstown, was the driver of a dump truck involved in the crash.

The area is closed to traffic at this time, so drivers in the area should take an alternate route.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.