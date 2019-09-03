Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t run for West Virginia governor

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) answers questions at the U.S. Capitol on July 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. Senate Majority Leaders Chuck Schumer answered a range of questions during the press conference including queries on recent court cases involving the Affordable Care Act. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin announced Tuesday he won’t run for governor of West Virginia in the 2020 election, ending speculation as to whether he would leave the Senate to return to his old job as chief executive.

“I have always said that ‘public service is not self-service.’ So, when considering whether to run for Governor, I couldn’t focus just on which job I enjoyed the most, but on where I could be the most effective for the Mountain State,” Manchin said in a statement released Tuesday. “Ultimately, I believe my role as U.S. Senator allows me to position our state for success for the rest of this century.”

Manchin had won a tough reelection to his Senate seat in the 2018 midterms, beating his Republican opponent, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, by a little more than 3 percentage points.

