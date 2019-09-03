Police probe death of 20-year-old Indy man found in northern Indiana

Ty Sawyer Lee Brown

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – Police are investigating the death of an Indianapolis man whose body found in Kosciusko County on Labor Day.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Ty Sawyer Lee Brown was discovered on McKenna Road in the early morning hours Monday. Police said the original call was about an unconscious man lying on the road.

The Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office pronounced Brown dead at the scene. The manner and cause of death are under investigation. An autopsy was being conducted at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Sergeant Josh Spangle or Detective Neil Likens at 574-267-5667.

