Police arrest man in connection with woman’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man wanted for the murder of a woman in early July has been arrested.

Last week, we told you about the hunt for 28-year-old William Jenkins, who was wanted in connection with the killing of Yolanda Moffitt-Santiago on July 2 near 37th and Central Avenue.

The victim’s family said she had a short and violent relationship with Jenkins earlier this year. Investigators think Jenkins tracked Moffitt-Santiago down to a friend’s house and then shot her to death following an argument.

Jenkins was arrested Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of East 34th Street, near the site of an unrelated deadly shooting this morning. Indianapolis police say he’s not connected to that case.