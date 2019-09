× One person dead, man in critical condition after crash on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One person is dead, and a man is in critical condition after a crash on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Burdsal Parkway near Riverside Park.

Police blocked off Burdsal Parkway in the area while they investigate the crash.

We will update this story with more information when it is available.