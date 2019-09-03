× Nestle to close Indy facility in move affecting more than 170 workers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nestle USA plans to close an Indianapolis facility, a move that will affect more than 170 workers.

According to a WARN Notice filed with the Department of Workforce Development this week, the company informed the state of plans to close the site at 1301 S. Keystone Ave. in Indianapolis. The decision affects employees in the Nestlé Retail Sales Workforce and Nestlé Deep Frozen Supply Chain, the company said.

The entire facility is slated to close permanently by Dec. 31, 2019. Operations will wind down beginning Nov. 1, 2019.

The company wrote in its letter to the state that employees “have been or will be notified of their separation dates and that their separation from employment will be permanent.”

According to a list accompanying the WARN Notice, the closure affects 172 workers.